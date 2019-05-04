Revelstoke roads and conditions: cloudy with chance of rain

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundaryfor15.6km(1 km east of EastBoundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until May 31.From 7:00 a.m. to7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays. Reduce speed in work zones and on milled surfaces.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Sun Jun 30. From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: A few showers ending this evening then cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.

Active wildfires:

-1.00 ha fire south of Kimberly near Mission-Wycliffe Rd. Suspected cause: Human. Date of discovery: May 2. Stage of control: New.

-6.00 ha fire near Fernie by Hosmer Bridge. Suspected cause: Human. Date of discovery: April 26. Stage of control: Active