Revelstoke residents reminded to lock up garbage as first bear of 2020 spotted

Revelstoke Bear Aware put out the warning March 10 on social media

The first bear sighting of 2020 has been reported to Revelstoke Bear Aware.

According to their Facebook page, a bear was spotted in Southside around the Humbert and Oscar St. area.

“It’s a great reminder that bears always come out this time of year and to lock up your garbage,” the post reads.

Revelstoke’s Garbage Collection and Wildlife Attractants Bylaw requires that all containers with any manner of food or garbage be equipped in a manner that makes them inaccessible to wildlife, including bird feeders.

Earlier this year, Revelstoke Bear Aware community coordinator Maggie Spizzirri, requested that city council consider a bear resistant garbage solution.

Last year there were four black bears destroyed in the Revelstoke area.

There was also an bear versus dog incident in Revelstoke National Park. Though there were no injuries, the summit of the park is now indefinitely closed to dogs.

