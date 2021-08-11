Revelstoke resident arrested for aggravated assault

The alleged incident occurred in Sicamous in the early morning of July 28

A Revelstoke man has been arrested by RCMP after allegedly shooting two people with a pellet gun in Sicamous.

A 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, who are both Revelstoke residents, where allegedly assaulted in a house on Main St., Sicamous. The assault occurred in the early morning of July 28.

The victims, who were shot with a pellet gun several times, were treated at hospital before being released.

A 43-year-old man, who is also a Revelstoke resident, was arrested by Revelstoke RCMP on Aug. 8 in relation to the incident.

“He was released on an undertaking to attend court in Salmon Arm with a first appearance of September 14. Both victims were known to the suspect,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP, in a news release. “”The Sicamous RCMP continue to investigate the matter with the assistance of the Revelstoke, Salmon Arm, and South East District RCMP.”

