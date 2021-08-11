The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Revelstoke resident arrested for aggravated assault

The alleged incident occurred in Sicamous in the early morning of July 28

A Revelstoke man has been arrested by RCMP after allegedly shooting two people with a pellet gun in Sicamous.

A 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, who are both Revelstoke residents, where allegedly assaulted in a house on Main St., Sicamous. The assault occurred in the early morning of July 28.

The victims, who were shot with a pellet gun several times, were treated at hospital before being released.

A 43-year-old man, who is also a Revelstoke resident, was arrested by Revelstoke RCMP on Aug. 8 in relation to the incident.

“He was released on an undertaking to attend court in Salmon Arm with a first appearance of September 14. Both victims were known to the suspect,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP, in a news release. “”The Sicamous RCMP continue to investigate the matter with the assistance of the Revelstoke, Salmon Arm, and South East District RCMP.”

