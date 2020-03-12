Revelstoke ready for coronavirus: City

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in interior B.C., including Revelstoke

The City of Revelstoke said it’s prepared for COVID-19.

Dawn Low, chief administration officer, said the city has an emergency operations plan for pandemics, such as coronavirus.

On Mar. 10, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic, which means it’s a new disease for which people do not have immunity spreads around the world beyond expectations.

Low said in situations like pandemics, the city works together with Interior Health, provincial/federal government, RCMP and fire department.

READ MORE: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

READ MORE: BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Of the 46 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., none are in the interior, which includes Revelstoke. According to the Interior Health website, the risk to Canadians continues to be low. The vast majority of people that contract coronavirus recover, however for some such as the elderly and those with preexisting health burdens, the disease can be deadly.

According to the World Health Organization on Mar.3, roughly 3.4 per cent of reported COVID-19 patients around the world have died.

Due to the virus, the Revelstoke school district has canceled the high school trip to Japan next month. There is another field trip planned to Ireland in May, which has not been canceled yet. Mike Hooker, superintendent of Revelstoke schools, said the district is watching the COVID-19 situation closely.

As of Mar. 6, more than 2,000 individuals in B.C. have been tested.

Interior Health recommends the same safety precautions as for the cold and flu: wash hands often with soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, avoid others who are unwell and stay home when sick.

If you have specific questions regarding the virus, individuals can call Interior Health at 1-833-784-4397.

@pointypeak701liam.harrap@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review