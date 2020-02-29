Revelstoke RCMP wants public’s help to ID thieves

Another theft occured at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort Gift Shop on Feb. 24. The RCMP are seeking the publics assistance in identifying the male in the digital image below. He is described as: Caucasian, 55-65 years old, wearing a baseball cap, greyish coloured coat, blue shirt and snow board boots. f the public knows anything or recognize the man in the photo do not hesitate to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 / 1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at www.revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.(RCMP)