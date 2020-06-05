Revelstoke RCMP seeking help locating stolen mountain bike and motorcycle

The thefts occurred in May

An KTM 350EX motorcycle was stolen from a carport during the night on May 20. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for help locating two items stolen from carports in Revelstoke in May.

At the beginning of the month a mountain bike was stolen.

A woman’s Specialized Hardrock mountain bike was stolen from a carport early in May. (Submitted)

According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, the bike is a woman’s Specialized Hardrock, grey and black in colour with a Flowt sticker and a circular cup holder on the handle bars.

On May 20, a motorcycle was stolen from a carport, during the night.

It is a 2012 KTM 350EX, orange and white with B.C. license plate Y96 867.

If you have any information with respect to this theft or any information with respect to any other criminal act, contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477/1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

