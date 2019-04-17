Revelstoke RCMP seeking break and enter suspect

The theft occurred on Feb. 26

  • Apr. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News
The suspect in a Feb. 26 break and enter/theft was caught on camera.

The Revelstoke RCMP are seeking information on a break and enter that occurred on Feb. 26.

An adult male broke in to the CMH gear store at approximately 2 p.m. wearing a yellow or beige puffy jacket, jeans and a baseball hat.

If you have any information with respect to this break and enter/theft or any information with respect to any other criminal act, please do not hesitate to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477/1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

Â 

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Keeping children safe from gangs workshops, training coming to Williams Lake
Next story
Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Just Posted

Most Read