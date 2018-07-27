Revelstoke RCMP report record amount of calls in May

Revelstoke RCMP received record amounts of calls this year according to the RCMP report presented at Tuesday's council meeting.

Revelstoke RCMP staff sgt. Kurt Grabinsky reported a busy May this year during the Tuesday, July 24 city council meeting, stating a record amount of calls has occurred this year in Revelstoke. (Black Press File Photo)

In his report for May 2018, Revelstoke RCMP Staff-sgt. Kurt Grabinsky stated there were approximately 170 more calls for service by the end of May 2018 than there had been at the same point of 2017.

This, combined with slight increases in several offence numbers when compared to last May and the transferring of one member of the municipal RCMP, made the month “an increasingly demanding month” according to Grabinsky’s report.

In response to increased calls, the report states that Revelstoke RCMP are making an effort to provide more preventative information through media channels, such as media releases, social media information and interviews.

Overall, the report shows similar numbers of municipal services when compared to 2017.

Three assaults were reported through May in both 2018 and 2017, while more thefts and mischiefs to property occurred this year at 21 compared to 14 last year.

Three people charged with possession of cocaine made up the monthly drug charges in May 2018, while four were charged with public intoxication.

In the CSRD, a vast majority of services occurred on the highway, with 77 erratic driving complaints and two impaired driving offences investigated.

Collisions within the city sat at only one through May, while six occurred in the CSRD with none resulting in injury or fatality.

There was one Search and Rescue call out in May, with SAR locating a male injured in an ATV accident on Boulder Mountain. This brings the year-to-date total amount of SAR callouts to 16.

