Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen Dodge flat deck

The vehicle was stolen Oct. 12

  • Nov. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One of Absolute Contracting’s vehicles was stolen Oct. 12, 2019. (Submitted)

A Dodge flat deck truck has been stolen and the Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating it.

The 2008 Absolute Contracting vehicle was stolen Oct. 12 from a Revelstoke business.

The BC license plate is ML9228 and it has a hook for moving bins.

If you have any information about this theft or any other criminal act, contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

