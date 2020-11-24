Revelstoke OPT clinic closes temporarily due to spike in COVID cases

Revelstoke Options for Sexual Health Clinic will be closed for two weeks. (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke’s Options for Sexual Health Clinic will be closing for the next two weeks.

The clinic, which usually operates out of the Selkirk Medical Group clinic on Wednesday evenings, is closing temporarily due to the recent spike in COVID cases.

However, Rosetta Mitchell, supervisor of the clinic, said they will be checking and following up on patient results during the closure.

If you have questions about the clinics services or about sex, sexual health and sexuality call 1-800-739-7367 or email Sex Sense Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through their website optionsforsexualhealth.org/sex-sense/

