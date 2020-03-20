Revelstoke opens new testing site for COVID-19

The Selkirk Medical Group posted on Facebook information on a new COVID-19 testing and assessment site in Revelstoke.
The post said Queen Victoria Hospital and Interior Health have been working hard on getting a testing site all week.
The site is located at the Queen Victoria Hospital, at a side area that avoids entry into the main hospital and ER.
The assessments/testing is done by Interior Health nurses and opens March 21. Appointments are necessary by calling 1-240-814-2230. Patients must call ahead and be booked in order to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing between patients.
According the Selkirk Medical Group post on Facebook, people should still use the BC Self-Assessment Tool as a personal decision guide. The Revelstoke assessment phone number can be called instead of 811.
The Revelstoke assessment phone number will be staffed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Monday to Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Saturday to Sunday.
The Selkirk Medical Group said to use the BC Self-Assessment Tool if you have:
1. new cough/cold/fever symptoms, even mild.
2. travel outside of Canada in the past 14 days
3. known contact with a proven or probable C-19 case