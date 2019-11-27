Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 90 cm base

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 14 overnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
West to Sicamous: No conditions report.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
South: No conditions report.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
Opening day is Nov. 30
New snow: 1 cm
Base depth: 90 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -15C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Wednesday
“Hazards today: Cold temperatures, short days, buried early season hazards, and a Surface Hoar Layer buried 30-50cm down from the surface”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada