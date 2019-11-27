Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 90 cm base

Over 100 skiers participated in the 2019 Revelstoke International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association Junior Regional Competition at Revelstoke Mountain Resort last weekend. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: No conditions report.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

Opening day is Nov. 30

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 90 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -15C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Hazards today: Cold temperatures, short days, buried early season hazards, and a Surface Hoar Layer buried 30-50cm down from the surface”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada