You may see smoke on Mt. Mackenzie

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is conducting brush pile burning. They said smoke may be visible from the city and from Highway 1. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be conducting a controlled burn on Mt. Mackenzie today, Oct. 5.

Slash piles on Simmer Down, the Downtowner and Critical Path will be burned and smoke may be visible from the city as well as Highway 1.

According to a news release from the resort, the burns have been registered with the city and the province and Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services has been notified.

