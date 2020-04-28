Revelstoke Local Food Initiative Farmer’s Market coming May 2

There are designated hours, sorted by last name, for people to shop and online orders are encouraged

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s Farmer’s Market is coming to the parking lot at Centennial Field starting May 2.(File photo)

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative Farmer’s Market will start on May 2 in the Centennial Park parking lot.

With farmer’s markets dubbed by the province as an essential service, the LFI team has been working closely with the city in order to bring local food to the community.

The initiative is encouraging people to order online whenever possible through the Local Line store.

Though the market is open 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., shopping and pick up times have been assigned by last name.

From 8-9 a.m. seniors and the vulnerable are requested to shop and pick up their orders.

From 9 a.m.-10 a.m. those with a last name beginning with the letters A,B,C,D,E,F or G are requested to shop and pick up their orders.

From 10-11 a.m. those with the last name beginning with letters H,I,J,K,L or M are requested to shop and pick up their orders.

From 11 a.m.-noon, those with the last name beginning with letters N,O,P,Q,R,S or T are requested to shop and pick up their orders.

From 12-1 p.m. those with the last name beginning with U,V,W,X,Y and Z, are requested to shop and pick up orders.

The LFI is asking people to keep a minimum of two meters between all vendors and customers as well as using the handwashing stations provided.

The LFI asks that only one member per household attend the market.

“Please leave the kids and pets at home when possible,” the news release said.

Keep in mind a “shop don’t stop” attitude and avoid using cash.

