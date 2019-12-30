Revelstoke in the national news in 2019

Sometimes what happens in Revelstoke, stays in Revelstoke, other times what happens in Revelstoke makes national news.
Here is a look at the big news stories of 2019:
Property values increase
Revelstoke properties saw an average increase of 18 per cent in 2019, the second most in the Kootenay-Columbia Region however, given the increase of 19 per cent the year before, CBC said “B.C.’s biggest housing spike is happening in a city 6 hours from the Lower Mainland.”
Train derailment near Field
Three crew members died after a runaway train derailed east of Field. The Transportation Safety Board investigated and advised Transport Canada to ensure that effective safety procedures are applied to all trains stopped in emergency cases on both “heavy grade” and “mountain grades.”
Historical missing person case solved
RCMP in Revelstoke are finally able to close a 27-year-old case file involving a missing woman from Vancouver Island, all thanks to a 13-year-old boy and his GoPro.
RCMP raid home after seeing pot plants
The Revelstoke RCMP raided a home after an off-duty officer saw cannabis growing in the homeowners garden during the annual Garden and Art Tour.
Revelstoke dam named terrorist target
Othman Ayed Hamdan was detained by Canada Border Services Agency in 2017 after sharing messages of support for ISIS online. He was deemed a “danger to the security of Canada” by the Immigration and Refugee Board.
RCMP seize $1.9 million
The Revelstoke RCMP seized $1.9 million after stopping an erratic driver Sept. 8.
E-cigarettes in school
Revelstoke Secondary School has launched a vape buy back program to reduce and stop students from vaping. The program encourages students to exchange their vape devices for credit at the cafeteria.