Revelstoke in the national news in 2019

Sometimes what happens in Revelstoke, stays in Revelstoke, other times what happens in Revelstoke makes national news.

Sometimes what happens in Revelstoke, stays in Revelstoke, other times what happens in Revelstoke makes national news.

Here is a look at the big news stories of 2019:

Property values increase

Revelstoke properties saw an average increase of 18 per cent in 2019, the second most in the Kootenay-Columbia Region however, given the increase of 19 per cent the year before, CBC said “B.C.’s biggest housing spike is happening in a city 6 hours from the Lower Mainland.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke property values increase an average of 18 per cent

Train derailment near Field

Three crew members died after a runaway train derailed east of Field. The Transportation Safety Board investigated and advised Transport Canada to ensure that effective safety procedures are applied to all trains stopped in emergency cases on both “heavy grade” and “mountain grades.”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

READ MORE: UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

READ MORE: TSB makes two safety advisories in probe of fatal train derailment near Field

Historical missing person case solved

RCMP in Revelstoke are finally able to close a 27-year-old case file involving a missing woman from Vancouver Island, all thanks to a 13-year-old boy and his GoPro.

RCMP raid home after seeing pot plants

The Revelstoke RCMP raided a home after an off-duty officer saw cannabis growing in the homeowners garden during the annual Garden and Art Tour.

READ MORE: ‘I feel violated’- Revelstoke woman after RCMP raid home

READ MORE: Legal advisor says Revelstoke police raid over cannabis ‘problematic’

READ MORE: Revelstoke woman forgives RCMP after cannabis home raid

Revelstoke dam named terrorist target

Othman Ayed Hamdan was detained by Canada Border Services Agency in 2017 after sharing messages of support for ISIS online. He was deemed a “danger to the security of Canada” by the Immigration and Refugee Board.

READ MORE: Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

RCMP seize $1.9 million

The Revelstoke RCMP seized $1.9 million after stopping an erratic driver Sept. 8.

E-cigarettes in school

Revelstoke Secondary School has launched a vape buy back program to reduce and stop students from vaping. The program encourages students to exchange their vape devices for credit at the cafeteria.