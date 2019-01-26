Revelstoke hosts largest BC Cup #2 ever

There were more than 400 competitors

The BC Cup #2 races were held on some of the clubs newly constructed trails, largely funded through Columbia Basin Trust, BC Rec Sites & Trails. This afternoon the juvenile girls, junior girls, and open women competed. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

It wasn’t planned to be the largest, but it is.

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club is hosting their largest event this weekend called the BC Cup #2. The event is both Saturday and Sunday.

The club has approximately 60 racers that are competing against skiers from across B.C., Alberta, and the USA, in freestyle races and classic technique sprints.

Last year, the club made major renovations to the Mount MacPherson Nordic Centre. They expanded their parking lot by 50 per cent, enlarging the stadium area in front of the lodge, added short technical race trails, and constructed a gentle climb trail for recreational users. Due to the upgrades, the club can host larger events.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club hope to host major competitions

Racers can eventually move onto nationals from this competition.

On Sunday, there will be 2 km, 2.75 km, 3.75 km, and 5 km free technique races.

Here are some photos from today.