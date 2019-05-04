Revelstoke has third highest living wage requirements in province

Living wage calculations for communities across BC decreased this year, according to a new report released recently from the Living Wage for Families Campaign.

Even though costs are increasing steeply for rent and other basic necessities, the cost of living for families with children is lower in 2019 states the report.

The living wage is the hourly amount that each of two working parents with two young children must earn to meet their basic expenses, including rent, child care, food and transportation, once government taxes, credits, deductions and subsidies are taken into account.

The 2019 living wage for Revelstoke decreased from $19.37 last year to $18.90. However, Revelstoke went up one spot to having the third highest living wage in the province.

The highest 2019 living wage is in Metro Vancouver at $19.50 per hour, down from $20.91 in 2018.

About 30 per cent of Metro Vancouver two-parent families with two children have incomes below the 2019 living wage according to the most recent Statistics Canada data available.

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.