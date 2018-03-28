Election signs litter a lawn on Fourth Street ahead of the 2014 municipal election. Revelstokians will be going to the polls this year on Oct. 20. (File)

Revelstoke goes to polls on October 20

Municipal elections to take place on third Saturday in October across the province

  • Mar. 28, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Revelstoke will be going to the polls on Oct. 20.

Across B.C., municipalities will be voting for local mayor, council, school trustees and regional district representatives.

The civic elections take place every four years on the third Saturday of October.

During a regular City Council meeting on March 27, Dawn Low was appointed the chief election officer for the City of Revelstoke and Teresa LeRose was appointed the deputy chief election officer.

A council report prepared by Chief Administrative Officer Allan Chabot said that staff are in the midst of preparing a revised Local Elections Procedure Bylaw that will be in front of Council this April.

According to the report, the funding for the election was included in the administration department’s budget and the School District will reimburse the City for any additional costs from the school trustee election.

