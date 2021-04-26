Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire in the Big Eddy

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the Big Eddy last night. (Malia Knapp photo)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded April 25 to a structure fire in the Big Eddy.

Crews were on site on Griffiths Road from around 10:30 p.m. to 12:45 a.m., with one truck staying onsite overnight to ensure the fire wasn’t rekindled.

According to the fire department, the occupants were able to escape and Emergency Support Services was onsite to assist them. There were no significant injuries during the incident.

Eighteen firefighters responded in two trucks and two command vehicles.

The first engine to arrive began a defensive strategy to protect exposures, such as neighbouring buildings and vehicles. The other truck established a water supply and attacked the fire.

BC Ambulance Services, BC Hydro and the RCMP were also on the scene.

