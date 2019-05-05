Revelstoke fire department responds to garage fire

The Revelstoke fire department responded to a garage fire on LaForme Blvd. this morning.
More information to come.
Â
@pointypeak701liamm.harrap@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The Revelstoke fire department responded to a garage fire on LaForme Blvd. this morning.
The Revelstoke fire department responded to a garage fire on LaForme Blvd. this morning.
More information to come.
@pointypeak701liamm.harrap@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Earlier this year, Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski introduced a bill to establish a National Local Food Day, and that bill is now moving to committee, the next step in establishing it, quite an accomplishment for a private member's bill.
A discussion broke out at a local cattlemen's meeting one evening this week. It had to do with the theme of who will look after our organizations when some of us are gone - retired, incapacitated, for whatever reason. There are songs about this theme regarding the house, the farm.
Council contemplating hikes of 3.4 percent for residents, 2.8 percent for business
School District 69 board of education has announced the retirement of superitendent and chief executive officer Rollie Koop.
10th annual Victoria Drum Fest is Sunday, May 26 at the Songhees Wellness Centre
'We are in the midst of the Wild West of the internet'
15th annual Music Monday set for May 6 at noon on the steps of the B.C. Legislature