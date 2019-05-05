Revelstoke Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire on LaForme Blvd. Sunday morning. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke fire department responds to garage fire

The Revelstoke fire department responded to a garage fire on LaForme Blvd. this morning.

  • May. 5, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

More information to come.

