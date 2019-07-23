Revelstoke developer asking for community feedback for Hay Rd. proposal

The Arrow Heights project would see a mix of single family houses, townhouses and duplexes

A developer is proposing a 65-unit development on Hay Rd. in Arrow Heights that would require a rezoning as well as an amendment to the Official Community Plan.

Before moving forward with the process, the applicant, Stefan Maunz, is asking that the city engage with the neighbours of the property to discuss three different development options before moving forward with a final option for rezoning in September.

At their July 23 meeting, Revelstoke City Council voted to have staff move forward with this community consultation.

Maunz is proposing a three phase project with a mix of single-family houses, duplexes and townhouses–uses that are not currently allowed in the zoning bylaw or the Official Community Plan.

According to a report from city staff, Maunz is prepared to “consider entering into a housing agreement to secure 50 per cent of the townhouse rental at an affordable rent for a set period of time.”

The three different proposals look at various housing units. All of the options for the 3.8 acre site consider trail connections, parkland and the steep slope to the east side of the site.

The staff report said that the proposal hits on several of council’s strategic goals and initiatives including aspiring to a high quality of life and a desirable and livable city, updating the Official Community Plan and addressing housing needs.

Concept Plan 2 features 24 single family homes, 25-26 townhome units and 14 duplex units.

Concept Plan 3 features 27 single family homes, 31 townhouse units and eight duplex units.

