Revelstoke Crime Stoppers seek information on June Mt. Revelstoke fire

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers are seeking information related to the small fire which broke out on the lower slope of Mount Revelstoke June 20. (Drive BC highway cam)

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers are seeking information regarding a human caused fire on Mount Revelstoke in late June.

The fire, which occurred on June 19, 2018, broke out on the lower slopes below the Nels Nelson area of Mount Revelstoke.

As a result, visitors on the lower trails of the national park were evacuated.

Parks Canada, BC Wildfire Service and City of Revelstoke fire crews responded to the fire and quickly suppressed it.

Through investigation, it was determined the fire was human caused.

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers are urging anyone with information with respect to who started this fire to please contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477/1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at www.revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

