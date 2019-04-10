Revelstoke council not supporting application for campground development near Williamson Lake

The application to the CSRD requires ALR land to be rezoned or issued a temporary use

  • Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The city will not be supporting the development of a campground on a property on Airport Way.

The property owner, Hyeum Properties, made an application to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for permission to use the property in a way that is not allowed in the current Agricultural Land Reserve Zoning.

The property owner is planning to develop 2580 and 2826 Airport Way into a 35 site campground, a greenhouse, a restaurant and cafe, playing fields, an 18 hole putting course as well as retaining the single family dwelling.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Adventure Park lands up for rezoning with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District
The location of the applicant’s property.

In order to use the land as they hope, they are required to apply to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Agricultural Land Commission and if approved apply for either a rezoning or Temporary Use Permit.

The proposal also requests the removal of campsites from Williamson Lake Park and Campground.

The commission advised the regional district board to support the non-farm use provided that the board and the city work collaboratively toward conditions that would enhance Williamson Lake and “emphasizing that long-term agricultural potential not be compromised.”

As the land is adjacent to city owned property the application was referred to Revelstoke city staff.
The proposed layout submitted by the applicant for the development.

Daniel Sturgeon, city planner, reviewed the request and prepared a report for council, that was discussed during council’s March 26 in-camera meeting, recommending that the city not support the referral, voicing five concerns over the proposal:

  • it threatens the agricultural viability and agricultural character of interface lands at the municipal boundary
  • it could negatively impact the character and ecological integrity of Williamson Lake
  • the city does not support removing camping facilities from Williamson Lake
  • it has unknown impacts and show not proceed without coordinated and comprehensive inter-jurisdictional planning considerations
  • it may create pressure for additional incremental applications for boundary expansions that were specifically intended to be avoided in the 2017 South Revelstoke Diagnostic Inventory Report

READ MORE: Big Eddy school lots soon to be for sale

Council sent a letter to the CSRD voicing their concerns dated March 26. It was reported to the public on April 9 as a business item brought forward from the in-camera meeting.

Â 

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

In an in-camera meeting city council decided not to support the non-farm-use application of a property bordering the city’s Williamson Lake property. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Williams Lake awarded funding for firesmart and fuel treatment project
Next story
VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

Just Posted

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

    Emergency crews were on scene of a crash at King George Boulevard and 132nd Avenue much of the night

  • Bears due any time

    With an early summer on its way, residents should remember that spring cleaning isn't the only thing that should be on their mind. Bears are already starting to be spotted in the Houston area and are out of hibernation in the lower mainland. With snow quickly melting in Houston, it should be expected that our woodland neighbours could start paying rural areas a visit in the next week or two.

  • New CAO to start mid-May, RDBN hopes

    The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) hopes to find a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) by the middle of May.

  • Ladysmith grabs strategic waterfront parcel

    Year-long adjudicated expropriation of Lot 5 approved, supports waterfront plan

  • Day of Sucwentwecw celebrated all day at Barriere Elementary

    Students at Barriere Elementary on Friday, Apr. 5, celebrated their Day of Sucwentwecw throughout the whole school all day! They started with an assembly at 9 a.m. and then rotated between classrooms the rest of the day to learn from and share knowledge with members of the Simpcw First Nation.

  • First place for Bantam girls in Richmond

    The North West District Bantam female team placed first in the Bantam C2 division at the Richmond Ravens Ice Classic Female Hockey tournament in Richmond on March 29-31. The team is comprised of girls from Houston, Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Tumbler Ridge. The team had only two goals against them over the five games of the weekend, a strong result for a team that only formed this year. The team includes (back L-R) assistant coach Sophie Davis, Riley Emberley - Houston, Julia Lorette, Trinity Martens, Dakota Magnus, Amy Hanson, and head coach Kyle Magnus; (middle row L-R) Zoe Stephen, Camryn Ward, Jordyn Carter, Devyn Molloy, Maryn Sullivan - Houston , Jaylia Sanderson and Claire Sullivan - Houston; (front) Sierra Eagles. (Submitted photo). (L)

  • Conserving Caribou

    Response from Minister Donaldson to Andrew Wilkinson's letter published March 30,2019