Revelstoke council briefs: Big Eddy water upgrade, Skatepark contract and low income pool passes

Big Eddy water upgrades

The tender has been awarded for Phase 2 of the Big Eddy water upgrades project for just over $1.6 million to General Assembly.

Phase 2 of the project includes 1.8 km of watermain replacement, including associated services, fittings and 15 fire hydrants as well as 175 metres of directional drilled watermain.

General Assembly’s proposed tender amount was the lowest of the five received.

City staff expect Phase 2 will be complete by the end of October. Further works planned this year include the completion of the third well, repair of existing reservoir, construction of a new reservoir and connection of the reservoirs to the piping.

Funding from the project came from two sources, around $3.8 million from the Provincial and Federal Building Canada fund, which as 2/3 of the projected cost, as well as $1.9 from the Big Eddy residents through a parcel tax.

However, tenders for the first two phases of the project came in above the projected costs and city staff are recommending a re-evaluation of priorities for the remaining funds.

Low Income pool passes

City council approved a change to the Parks, Recreation and Culture Pool Pass Program.

Now After Tax low income measures instead of the current Before Tax low income cut off will be used to determine eligibility for the program.

The program offers low income residents free pool and arena passes and a 50 per cent subsidy on certain city-run recreation programs.

The program has been in place since the opening of the aquatic centre. It was introduced to ensure that low income residents have the opportunity to access city facilities and programs.

The program is administered through Community Connections.

The change to determine eligibility was trialled last year.

The cut offs for one person are now $20,933 for one person, $29,604 for two people, $36,257 for a family of three, $41,866 for a family of four, $46,808 for a family of five, $51,275 for a family of six and $55,384 for a family of seven or more.

Skatepark contract

Revekstoke City Council amended the skatepark construction contract to include additional fundraising by the Columbia Valley Skatepark Association.

The original contract was for $730,000, the change to the order is for an additional $94,000.

The additional funds will used to add elements that were removed from the original design due to budget constraints at the time.

To date $960,210 has been secured for the project, which includes a $218,000 commitment from the city. The project is contracted to come in at $824,000 with the difference between the contract and available funds to be used to cover project management fees.

