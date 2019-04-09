Revelstoke council approves 2019 budget bylaw

City council approved the five year financial plan bylaw at their April 9 council meeting.

In previous discussions council approved a 4.5 per cent property tax increase.

The approved plan outlines projected revenues from property taxes in 2019 of $12.1 million.

Engineering and Public Works has the largest budget, $5.6 million in 2019.

By the end of the year the budget also predicts that there will be $4.2 million in reserves.

Major planned capital expenditures this year include $1.1 million for recreation, parks and culture projects, $835,000 for City Hall upgrades, $260,000 for Court House upgrades and $847,500 for engineering and public works projects.

The bylaw will be sent to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs for approval before being adopted before the May 15 deadline.

