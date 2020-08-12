Revelstoke council approves $16,000 in grants

Revelstoke City Council approved almost $16,000 in grants-in-aid for community organizations, most are credit towards city facility rentals. (Submitted)

City council approved grants-in-aid for 2020, with some organizations left off the list due to COVID-19 considerations.

Revelstoke Minor Ball, Revelstoke Roller Derby and the Revelstoke United Church (for breakfast with Santa at the Senior’s Centre) applied t0 have a portion of their facility rental fees granted, however, due to the activities being cancelled because of the pandemic, their applications were not approved, at this time.

The grant-in-aid application deadline is Feb. 28 each year, with a secondary intake deadline of May 21. Applications are accepted throughout the year, subject to the availability of funds.

Most approved applications were credit towards facility rentals, however, there were four organizations granted cash for their projects.

The Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network will receive $500 for promotion of city’s objectives for lifelong learning and environmental stewardship.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society was granted $2,000, though they asked for $5,000, for invasive species education and outreach activities within the city.

The Revelstoke Community Band received $1,000 for the purchase of uniform shirts, music stands and instruments.

The Revelstoke Jazz Club was granted $1,000 for the purchase of a sound system.

The total grant-in-aid budget for 2020 is $25,000 and the maximum amount is $2,000 in any given year. The total granted so far this year is almost $16,000.

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review