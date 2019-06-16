Revelstoke city staff hope to create neighbourhood plan for Johnson Heights

There have been several development applications for the area

Revelstoke city staff are proposing that they create a neighbourhood plan for Johnson Heights.

They presented this request to the Committee of the Whole June 13. The end goal is to facilitate an integrated land-use plan, streamline future development proposals and provide cost-saving opportunities for land owners.

The proposal comes after several development applications in the area.

“These development inquiries in combination with the formal applications discussed herein stand to drastically impact the overall land use patterns, transportation movements, infrastructure and servicing needs, and future character of the Johnson Heights neighbourhood,” the report reads.

The property at 1121 Johnson Way is zoned Rural Residential 60 which allows for a broad range of residential, agricultural and commercial uses. In the current Official Community Plan, the site is an Urban Reserve designated for redevelopment.

The applicants proposes a multi-phase, multi-use development and includes an RV resort and campground, a public restaurant, self-storage units, light industrial use, several commercial spaces and public access walking trails.

“At this time, staff are addressing the broader OCP and zoning issues prior to detailed review of subdivision and design guideline (for Development Permit) considerations,”the report reads.

A second application for the property at 2200 Oak Drive is for a 93 room, four-storey hotel.

City staff have also met with several other potential applicants with significant proposals for development in the area and are concerned that without a comprehensive plan land use, transportation and infrastructure outcomes will be uncoordinated.

According to the report the affected landowners have agreed to participating in the planning process and have expressed interest in cost-sharing consultant reports that will be required.

Public consultation will also be a part of the planning process.

Staff are proposing that an outside consultant aide development services staff in the process.

Upon approval by city council staff anticipate starting the process right away, consulting the public sometime in September and have a completed report in October or November followed by the development applications in December.

