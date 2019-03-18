Revelstoke City Council to look at updating Development Cost Charge Bylaw

City staff have been asked to present a plan on how to proceed

Cody Younker brought forward a motion to have Revelstoke city staff present a report on how the city should proceed with updating the Development Cost Charge Bylaw. (File photo)

City council has requested that city staff have a report about how to proceed with updating the Development Cost Charge Bylaw to them by May 28, 2019.

Councillor Cody Younker brought forward to motion at a council meeting at the end of February.

“I think we need to deal with this sooner than later,” Younker said. “We have a lot of developments coming forward.”

Mayor Gary Sulz cautioned against rushing into the bylaw update process so soon after the last attempt at updating the bylaw was defeated.

“I can assure you there can be backlash again if we were to go back to it now,” he said.

He also suggested that updating the Official Community Plan prior to updating the bylaw might be prudent.

However, Mike Thomas, director of engineering for the city, said that the report requested in the motion would not be a proposed update but rather a plan on how to once again attempt to update the bylaw.

He added however, that forecasting population growth as well as the direction for economic development that will be discussed when developing the community plan will be important information to consider when updating the bylaw.

“I think it is really important that there is acceptance by council of the growth numbers,” Thomas said. “Because from my perspective that is a major piece, you can’t just go and tweak that every year. That number actually flows through every part of every spreadsheet involved in the whole [bylaw] project.”

City staff will be presenting a report on how to best proceed with updating the bylaw at the end of May.

