Revelstoke City Council approves replacement of $160,000 snow removal machine

It is one of three scheduled to be replaced over the next five years

City council approved the purchase of a new articulating tractor.

The small machine is used for sidewalk snow removal and sanding in the winter and boulevard mowing in the summer.

$200,000 for replacement of the machine was included in the city’s 2020 budget. The purchase is coming in under budget at $163,215.

The city currently has three of the machines, purchased in 2006, 2010 and 2014. This purchase will replace the 2006 machine.

Darren Komonoski, director of operations for the city, said this purchase is part of the 15 year city fleet replacement plan.

“The lifecycle of these machines has come and gone,” he said.

The older machines are also extremely rough riding and there have been operator injuries.

The new machines are a smoother ride and they have increased capacity such as a self-loading sander.

“We want to get the old machines out the door as soon as possible,” he said. The other two machines do not have a smooth ride either, however, they have less kilometres and less repair expectations.

They are scheduled to be replaced in 2022 and 2024, according to the city’s current five year financial plan.

