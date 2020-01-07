Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

Stacey Brensrud will be taking over the executive director role at the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.

Stacey Brensrud has been hired as the new executive director at the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted)

Announced Jan. 7, Brensrud is replacing Jana Thompson, who is now working as the marketing director for Mica Heli-Skiing.

“We’d like to thank Jana for her hard work and all of her achievements during her time with the Chamber. We wish her the very best in her new endeavours and future adventures,” said Tracey Buckley, president of the Chamber Board, in a news release.

Brensrud is a local resident with a diverse background in the business community, and experience with governance, advocacy and non-profit societies.

“Revelstoke continues to evolve as a unique and dynamic city,” she said in a news release. “Our local businesses play a key role in shaping our community identity and the lifestyles of residents and visitors alike. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and working alongside the City of Revelstoke to support the success of all Chamber members and our local economy.”

