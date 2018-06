Parking tickets will be issued by the City of Revelstoke's Bylaw Enforcement Officers starting July 9.

Parking tickets will be issued by the City of Revelstoke’s Bylaw Enforcement Officers starting July 9.

Due to an increase in complaints from the public and business owners maximum parking times as set out by signage will be enforced.

According to the cities public notice on the issue, they also hope to improve pedestrian safety through this campaign.