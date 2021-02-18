Revelstoke Bear Aware and forestry museum receive Columbia Basin Trust grant money

The two environmental initiatives focus on education

The Interior Forestry Museum’s riverside forest walk begins at the on Highway 23. With grant funds from the Columbia Basin Trust they will be utilizing the space for outdoor education. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Two Revelstoke projects are receiving funds from the Columbia Basin Trust for environmental initiatives.

The BC Interior Forestry Museum Society received $30,000 to develop and host outdoor education opportunities at the museum, including a self-guided tour with brochures and signage that will focus on topics like tree identification, how Indigenous peoples use native plants and how humans and the environment interact.

“We hope to foster a better understanding of the interconnectedness of community and environmental health, and show that knowledge of the land helps people make sound natural resource management decisions,” said Barb Wadey, Secretary of the BC Interior Forestry Museum, in a news release. “Through this project and this unique forest space, we aim to create an environment of mental well-being and connection with nature.”

Another Revelstoke group, the Bear Aware Society is receiving $14,000 to develop online bear aware resources for the area.

These are two of 16 initiatives receiving a total of $650,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Environment Grants.

The program helps fund projects that focus on ecosystems, water and environmental education.

