Revelstoke athletes find success in Cowichan at BC Games

10 Revelstoke athletes made the trip this past weekend to Cowichan for the 2018 BC Summer Games, representing the city with strong performances across the board.

Competing on the Thompson-Okanagan team, the Revelstokians took part in track and field as well as 3-on-3 basketball during the games, which took place over four days from July 19-22.

Revelstoke athlete Connor Whitty took a place on the podium during the event, earning a silver medal in Boys Javelin. Whitty also competed in Boys Discuss, placing 17th in the event.

Isaac Starling also competed in the Javelin, taking 8th place along with a 7th place finish in 300m Hurdles.

Paige McKenzie threw in two events in Cowichan, finishing 7th in Girls Javelin and 12th in Girls Hammer.

Cassidy Legebokow also finished strong in throwing events, taking 7th in Girls Javelin and 11th in Discus.

On the track, Revelstokians found success in full stride.

Nelson Luxmoore competed in four events, taking 12th in Steeplechase, 18th in Boys 100m, 26th in Boys 200m and sharing 5th with the Thompson-Okanagan 4x100m Relay team.

Lane Bull competed along with Luxmoore in the relay, while also taking a 7th place finish in Boys 100m Hurdles.

Alexandra Luxmoore took part in three events, taking 9th in Girls 300m, 13th in Girls 800m and 5th with the Girls 4x400m Relay.

Emily Macleod raced twice over the weekend, finishing 9th in the Girls 1200m and 7th in 200m.

On the court, two Revelstokians, Thomas MacDonald and Jakob Taylor, represented Revelstoke on two separate Thompson-Okanagan 3-on-3 teams, taking 9th and 10th place respectively in the tournament.

Overall, Thompson-Okanagan finished fifth out of eight teams in the medal standings with a total of 80 medals.

Over 2,300 athletes competed at this year’s games throughout 18 sports.