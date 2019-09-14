Revelstoke art projects receive funding from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance

Over 150 projects in total recieved $750,000 around the province

Submitted

Three Revelstoke art projects got funding through the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA), in partnership with Columbia Basin Trust.

The three Revelstoke funded projects include: The Frog Prince by Anna Fin for $2,500, Soul Quench by Hayley Jean Stewart for $2,500 and Threadscapes by Jacqueline Anne Pendergast for $1,500.

Over 150 arts and culture projects, including the Columbia Basin Culture Tour, have received a total of $750,000 in funding support for the 2019-20 season.

“Every year, I’m impressed by the scope of the projects for which applicants are seeking funding; there are artists taking their first steps towards becoming professionals, to individuals seeking support for major projects, and everything in between. The CKCA Steering Committee members are excited to see the projects that receive funding successfully bring their efforts to fruition. We are also very pleased to continue our relationship with Columbia Basin Trust, by fostering excellence in arts and culture and contributing to livable communities across the region,” said Laura White, Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance Chair.

Funding applications were adjudicated in May by the CKCA Steering Committee, with input from community arts councils. Support will go toward a wide range of projects, including individual and group projects, master classes, touring and major exhibition projects.

“In the Columbia Basin, artists use many different mediums in their artistic endeavours,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.

“The Arts and Culture Program puts more wind in the sails of artistic and cultural efforts, supporting artists and organizations while adding vibrancy to Basin communities,” she continued.

CKCA funding helps individuals and organizations realize arts and cultural projects across all arts disciplines, including visual art, theatre, music, dance, media, literature and inter-arts.

For a list of funded projects, visit the CKCA website at www.basinculture.com or call 1-877-505-7355.

Columbia Basin Trust supports efforts to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the residents of the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, visit www.ourtrust.org or call 1-800-505-8998.