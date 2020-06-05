Returning to Sport in the Columbia Basin

The Trail Minor Hockey is hoping to be back on the ice this fall, and new guidelines from viaSport is intended to help them realize a return to play. (Trail Times file photo)

As governments across Canada are beginning to ease social restrictions, the Province of BC released the Return to Sport Guidelines on Monday.

Read: Latest news on COVID-19

Read : Celgar lay-offs

Led by viaSport British Columbia, these guidelines are consistent with the “go forward strategy” put forward by the government to reduce the frequency and intensity of human contact.

“While thrilled to be re-introducing sport back into our communities, it is important to start cautiously, rather than rush back because we can,” says James Brotherhood, from viaSport Columbia Basin.

“Athletes and coaches should utilize this period to reinforce the value of sport in our communities by ensuring each participant experiences joy and personal growth through their chosen sports.”

There will be a number of new procedures, potentially some short-term rule changes, and other modifications before participants begin training.

To help local sport organizations, athletes, coaches and parents living in the Columbia Basin navigate these changes, viaSport Columbia Basin has established a series of webinars.

The first session is Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m.

To register for this webinar, visit www.basinplays.org/group/return-sport-2020/events.

Given the diversity of sport offerings, each sport’s return will look different depending on the amount and intensity of contact, the facilities requirements, age and competition level, indoor/ outdoor, and amount of shared equipment.

How it will work, is first, each B.C. provincial sport organization must develop sport specific guidelines which must be approved by their respective board of directors.

Then, on the local level, respective sport organizations must develop their own specific guidelines, which should then be recommended by their board of directors.

ViaSportBC is providing up-to-date information and resources to make the decisions around returning to sport as clear as possible.

These resources are available viaSport.ca/return-sport and will be updated regularly as the province moves through the phases of B.C.’s restart.

About via Sport Columbia Basin

viaSport Columbia Basin is an initiative of viaSport British Columbia to support athletes, coaches and local sport organizations in the Columbia Basin to create quality sport experiences in our communities and help all participants reach their potential.

It is led by James Brotherhood who is based in Rossland. He can be contacted via email: jamesb@viasport.ca.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times