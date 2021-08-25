Return of the Gospel Fest in Houston

The annual Houston Gospel Festival was held on Aug. 15 in Jamie Baxter Park in Houston. According to event coordinator Gerrit Keegra, people came from Smithers, Burns Lake and Houston, and there were approximately 250 people total in attendance. The festival included performances from local musicians as well as testimonies, and a free lunch was provided for all. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)