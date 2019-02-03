Retiring VicPD constable recognized for her life-saving actions

Const. Brenda Kelly was presented with an Inspector’s Commendation by Deputy Chief Constable Jason Laidman during an informal ceremony. (VicPD)

A Victoria Police constable retiring from her 24-year career was celebrated by VicPd at its annual retirement ceremony Thursday, with special recognition given for her life-saving actions during a domestic violence call in 2017.

Const. Brenda Kelly was presented with an Inspector’s Commendation this week by Deputy Chief Constable Jason Laidman to honour Kelly’s courage and professionalism during a violent call in which she saved a woman’s life.

In the late afternoon of March 9, 2017, a 911 call was received from a distraught woman who was screaming for help. The woman could be heard pleading with her husband to get off her and to stop the attack.

It was clear to the Communications Centre staff that the woman was being violently assaulted and was unable to escape.

Const. Kelly, working as a single-officer unit, responded to the scene “code three”.

As the first officer to arrive on scene, she was met with a locked front door and a violent attack taking place inside the residence.

“With neither back-up nor a full understanding of what awaited her inside, the need to save the victim from further harm drove Const. Kelly to gain entry into the home,” said VicPD. “Without hesitation and with complete disregard for her own safety, Const. Kelly began clearing her way through the house in search of the victim and suspect.”

She located the victim in a small bathroom. The suspect, a man of significant stature, was in the midst of a life-threatening attack on the woman.

Const. Kelly took charge of the suspect and brought the assault to an end. She held the suspect at gun-point until back-up officers arrived to help in the arrest.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault and was taken into custody.

“As a result of Const. Kelly’s quick, calm, and decisive actions, the victim was saved from the life-threatening attack,” said VicPD.

