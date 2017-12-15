Retiring from the Free Press after 21 years

Chris Nickless, who’s been in the newspaper industry for about 50 years, 21 of which with the Free Press, is retiring. Submitted photo.

Chris Nickless is retiring from the 100 Mile Free Press. He’s worked for the Free Press in sales and as publisher.

Nickless has been in the newspaper business for about 50 years. Before joining the Free Press Nickless and his wife owned the Agassiz Harrison Observer.

Nickless says he loves retiring adding that there’s one thing, in particular, he’s looking forward to.

“Probably the no pressure of retirement after being in a deadline driven industry for 50 years or whatever. To be able to just have no deadlines ahead of me and the freedom to do what I want to do.”

He’ll miss the people he comes into contact with, he says.

“But, because I volunteer on so many committees, I mean I’m not going to lose that.”

Nickless says he’s most proud of receiving Citizen of the Year back in 2010.

“Thanks to all the many, many folks in the community that have made it such a rewarding experience being at the Free Press.”

Current Free Press publisher Martina Dopf says she appreciates all that she’s learned from him.

“We’d like to thank Chris for his dedication to the 100 Mile Free Press for the last 21 years and to the newspaper industry as a whole and I really valued his expertise and experience and I thank him for being my mentor for the past 12 years actually. I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Lorie Williston, President of Black Press – B.C. North, says she really appreciates all of Nickless’ hard work, what he’s done and been involved with over the years.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with Chris and he’s done an amazing job, not only for the Free Press but also the South Cariboo with his endless hours of volunteering and community effort.”