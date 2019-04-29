Retired Chilliwack newspaper editor earns gold for column writing

Greg Knill wrote about the opioid crisis, school board and those controversial flowers

Greg Knill, recently retired editor of the Chilliwack Progress, has earned accolades for his thoughtful writing while at the helm of this newspaper.

Greg Knill won a gold Ma Murray award through the B.C. Yukon Community Newspapers Association on Saturday night. The award was for column writing, in particular a piece called Complacency is Never the Right Response about not becoming apathetic about the opioid crisis.

The judge said Knill’s “clear and concise columns cause readers to stop and think. While he uses a cringe-worthy allegory, it is not done gratuitously but as a stark wake-up call about the dangers of complacency. Knill is adept at taking an issue apart and highlighting the underlying issues involved.

The award was also for a column titled Chilliwack School Trustees Should Lead by Example, which tackled the behaviour of a school trustee regarding a teaching resource.

Additionally, Knill earned bronze for an editorial about the flowers on Evans Road, titled Can’t We Just Lighten Up?

