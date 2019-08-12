Retaining wall rebuild will delay Quathiaski Cover traffic

Drivers may experience minor delays beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2 between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. while crews rebuild the Quathiaski Cove retaining wall, on Quathiaski Cove Road, Mainroad Contracting says.

Drivers may experience minor delays Wednesday, August 21 between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. while crews rebuild the Quathiaski Cove retaining wall, on Quathiaski Cove Road. Google Maps

Work is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 1 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic, with traffic control on site.

The highway contractor is asking drivers to “Please show respect for all roadside crews – Slow Down.”

Their 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all your observations and concerns to their crews when contacted. Call 1-877-215-7122. As always, a reminder to visit www.drivebc.ca.