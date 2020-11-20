Restaurant closes as precautionary step in Chilliwack after staffer tests positive

Were you in Shandhar Hut Nov. 15-17 for 10+ minutes? Recommendation is to self isolate for 14 days

Shandhar Hut in Chilliwack is closed until further notice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“If you were in the restaurant from November 15 to 17th for more than 10 minutes, it is recommended you self isolate for 14 days and contact Fraser Health for further guidance,” according to the Nov. 19 post on Facebook from Shandhar Hut management.

In accordance with Fraser Health and WorkSafe guidelines, the family-run Indian restaurant is shutting its doors on Young Road temporarily as of Friday.

They are also proactively having the rest of the staff tested and are performing a deep clean.

They stressed they are taking this action as a precautionary measure.

“We are so sorry for this inconvenience and hope that you understand that we are closing because we value our community and staff members more than anything.

“Your health and safety is our priority and we hope that you will understand this. So far, no other staff member is reporting symptoms, however we’re not going to take any chances.”

Employees are masked during their shifts but “of course this does not always prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the post said.

They vowed to keep their customers updated and are doing everything they can.

