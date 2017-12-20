First responders were dispatched about 2 p.m. Wednesday. (Black Press file photo)

Responders dispatched to two-car accident near Genelle

Two people were extricated and transported by ambulance to KBRH

4 p.m. update

Seven first responders from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle incident near Genelle just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Captain Grant Tyson reported that two patients were extricated with the Jaws of Life and subsequently transported by ambulance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The scene was located at Courtesy Road and Highway 22, Tyson reported the incident under control at 3 p.m.

The highway remains closed with a detour available through Genelle at 12th Avenue.

West Kootenay Traffic Services is continuing to investigate the accident.

****************************************************************************************************************

3:30 p.m. update

A detour is available via 12th Avenue in Genelle. An estimated time of opening is currently not available. Next DriveBC update at 5:30 pm.

***************************************************************************************************************

3:05 p.m. update

DriveBC is reporting Highway 22 closed in both directions for vehicle incident near Genelle.

Assessment in progress.

***************************************************************************************************************

First responders were dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident near Genelle shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The site is located on Highway 22 around Courtesy Road near Genelle.

Reports are coming in that it’s a multi-vehicle accident, with extrication required.

Police and ambulance on route.

More to come …

