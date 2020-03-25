Respiratory outbreak, not COVID-19, hits New Denver health facility

Visitors are asked to refrain from visiting the Health Centre during the outbreak. File photo.

Interior Health says a respiratory infection has struck New Denver’s Slocan Community Health Centre.

While it’s not COVID-19, officials are asking people to reduce their interaction with the health-care facility to protect patients and health-care staff.

“Please consider postponing your visit until the outbreak is over. This will help keep you and your loved one healthy,” says a standard warning from IH.​

The outbreak is listed as Respiratory Infection (RI) – Scenario B. Interior Health describes Scenario B as “More severe respiratory illness known or suspected to be due to a non-influenza viral or bacterial cause.”

That would exclude coronavirus.

“Current outbreaks at IH long-term care homes are caused by a number of different seasonal respiratory viruses including influenza, RSV and metapneumovirus,” said a spokesperson from Interior Health about an earlier outbreak in a Castlegar extended-care home.

“This is typical for influenza season. None of our outbreaks are connected to COVID, but COVID-19 testing is included in all testing done for RI illness in long-term care facilities.

“Interior Health, along with all other B.C. regional health authorities, are restricting visitors in long-term care to essential visits only to protect these vulnerable individuals.”

Arrow Lakes News