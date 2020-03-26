Resources to help cope during social distancing, COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Resources:
If you think that you may have contracted COVID-19, or you have recently travelled outside of Canada, stay home and self-isolate for 14 days. Call the health authority at 8-1-1, or call the over-the-phone self-assessment line at 1-888-COVID19. You can also go online to self-assess at covid19.thrive.health.
Other helpful COVID-19-related resources include:
Mental Health Resources:
Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868
Suicide Hotline: 1-800-784-2433
Mental Health Information Line: 1-800-661-2121
KUU-US (Nuu-chah-nulth) Indigenous Line: 1-800-558-8717
The Interior Crisis Line: 1-888-353-227 (CARE)
Online information about mental health: interiorhealth.ca, heretohelp.bc.ca, healthlinkbc.ca and anxietycanada.com
Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan (includes information on extended deadline for filing taxes, Employment Insurance, student loans, retirement income funds and more)
BC Hydro Bill Payment Options: 1-800-224-9376
British Columbia Provincial support and information
Learning, Crafting and DIY Resources:
Visit national parks, aquariums and other fascinating places from home:
Google street view allows you to visit famous sites and monuments and travel virtually anywhere
Other ideas and activities:
Missing spending time with loved ones and friends? There are dozens of online applications that can help you connect with the important people in your life. Skype, FaceTime, Snapchat, Zoom, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Hangouts and Google Duo are just a few.
Fresh air and physical activity are important. Interior Health recommends going for a walk or bike ride in the fresh air, so long as you are only going with the people in your household (maintaining social distancing). Many local fitness and yoga instructors have also taken to social media to share workouts and sessions online.
Consider searching online for a cooking class, guitar lesson, or other skill or hobby that you want to improve upon.
Have a suggestion to add to the list? Email us at corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com.
