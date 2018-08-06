Resource tour kicks off for grassroots organization

Suits and Boots will be in Quesnel Aug. 23

Grassroots organization Suits and Boots is heading out on its B.C. Resource tour, visiting 30 communities in the province during August and September 2018.

Volunteers from the organization will be reaching out to resource sector workers, families and stakeholders of the mining, LNG, oil & gas and green energy industries, as well as elected officials at municipal, provincial and federal government in a campaign that starts Aug. 7.

Suits and Boots is a national not-for-profit of investment industry professionals who support the resource sector.

“We’ll be listening to ideas and feedback and hearing how we can best help move the needle in advancing the interests of the resource sector in British Columbia,” says Rick Peterson, an Edmonton businessman and founder of Suits and Boots.

The organization will visit the Cariboo at the end of August. They’ll be in Quesnel Aug. 23, and will be holding an event with the details of the location being released in the next few weeks.

Suits and Boots launched in April of 2018.

On May 26 the group held a rally in Langley, BC, in support of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline and worked with four other resource groups to coordinate pro-resource rallies simultaneously in Fort St. John, Kitimat, Smithers and Fort Nelson.

The joint coordination of these five events resulted in what has been the single largest show of support for the resource sector to date in Canada, says a Suits and Boots news release.

