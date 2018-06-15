Resort Municipality Initiative continues in 14 communities

Last week, 14 communities met to attend the Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI)annual meeting, anticipating the answer to whether or not the initiative would continue after the NDP government's one-year extension of the program.

Town of Golden CAO Jon Wilsgard was pleased to learn that the RMI would continue for another three years after the administration changes of the provincial government.

“When administration changes on the provincial level, many things come and go,” he said. “Staff announced that the program in effect is continuing.”

The RMI is responsible for funding projects and initiatives that improve tourism, arts, and culture in 14 resort communities in British Columbia. Golden has received funding from the RMI for projects like trail improvements, downtown signage, the new sign directing traffic to downtown Golden from the Trans-Canada Highway, and more.

“There are tons of examples out there of capital expenditures,” Wilsgard said.

At the meeting, it was decided that the program would be approved in three-year increments.

This year, there has been a slight change in the formula, which determines how much funding each of the resort municipalities receives. In Golden, the funding will go down, sending more funds for smaller communities.

Funds this year will go toward the beautification of the dyke, which complements dyke improvements on the Kicking Horse River, funded by the Gas Tax Fund. There will also be money allocated for snowmobile trail grooming, and mountain bike trail maintenance.

“We didn’t know if we were going to get money later on, so these were the logical ones to focus on,” Wilsgard said.

Tourism Golden, Kicking Horse Chamber of Commerce, Kicking Horse Culture, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, and College of the Rockies are all key players in the RMI in Golden.

“These are a very large network of stakeholders,” Wilsgard said. “The province wants to see a refreshed look, a new vision.”

The RMI is currently in the extension year from the NDP Government. Next year, it will look toward funding more new projects that fit in line with the province’s vision for the resort municipalities.