Residents welcome to ask questions about sewage composting proposal

Anyone interested in learning more about a proposed composting facility for municipal sewage is invited to attend a public meeting February 18 at Riverside Centre in Princeton between 6:30 and 7 p.m.

According to a release the applicant for the necessary zoning change, Arrow Transportation Systems, and Regional District staff, will be available to answer questions.

The proposed facility would be located near Copper Mountain, approximately 13 km south of Princeton.

