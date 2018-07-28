Residents weighed in on the new mural at the 100 Mile House Community Hall

Willie Gallant, 100 Mile House

“I think it’s the olden days of 100 Mile. I think it’s really good. I’ve talked to (the artists) before. I think it’s really an interesting mural.”

Kelly James, 100 Mile House

“Pretty good drawing. I’m not sure. I don’t really know those people.”

Jessie Pruden, 100 Mile House

“It’s lovely. As far as I know, it’s people who lived here before us. It’s nice to have the history.”

Matt Hanemaayer, Kamloops

“I like the tractor and you’ve got the different people around. It looks like a working community for working people. Looks good.”

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.