Residents are being treated after a fire at a building along Laity Street in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty-THE NEWS)

Residents treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Maple Ridge building

Fire took place in the 11800 block of Laity Street

At least two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a stove-top fire in Maple Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to the two-storey building at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the 11800 block of Laity Street where reports of smoke and flames could be seen.

Firefighters set up an offensive attack and determined that the fire took place on a stove in a unit on the second floor of the building.

As residents were treated for smoke inhalation, a second ambulance was requested to attend on stand-by.

Laity Street is currently blocked in both directions between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway.

• More as details become available

