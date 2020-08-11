Residents treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Maple Ridge building

Fire took place in the 11800 block of Laity Street

Residents are being treated after a fire at a building along Laity Street in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty-THE NEWS)

At least two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a stove-top fire in Maple Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to the two-storey building at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the 11800 block of Laity Street where reports of smoke and flames could be seen.

Firefighters set up an offensive attack and determined that the fire took place on a stove in a unit on the second floor of the building.

As residents were treated for smoke inhalation, a second ambulance was requested to attend on stand-by.

Laity Street is currently blocked in both directions between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway.

• More as details become available

