Residents help RCMP track fleeing driver in North Shuswap

A 36-year-old Chase man was arrested with help from the public following the use of a spike belt.

On Friday, Jan. 22, RCMP officers were on patrol on Squilax-Anglemont Road in the North Shuswap when they recognized a prohibited driver behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.

According to Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy, the officers did a u-turn and proceeded to stop the vehicle but it sped away, allegedly reaching speeds of up to 160 km/hr. Instead of pursuing the vehicle, the officers called for additional police units to assist with the search.

After the vehicle fled from patrolling police a second time, officers were able to stop it with the use of a spike belt. After going over the belt, the vehicle slid off a road and into a snow bank.

Kennedy said the driver then fled on foot. Police set up a perimeter and waited for a police dog to help track the driver.

“Police received assistance from the public, who reported a suspicious male in the area and, with the assistance of local residents, police were able to locate the driver and take him into custody,” said Kennedy.

The man was was held in custody pending a court appearance.

Kennedy added that while investigating this incident, 36-year-old Cory Battilana of Chase was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Kamloops for driving while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.

“Police can neither confirm nor deny these incidents are related,” said Kennedy.

